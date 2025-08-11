L&T bags over ₹15,000 crore Adani Power order for 6,400 MW thermal project

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has won an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power Ltd to set up eight thermal power units of 800 MW each, totalling 6,400 MW of generation capacity. Under L&T’s classification, ultra-mega orders are those valued at over ₹15,000 crore.

The project will be executed by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the group’s specialised vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The scope includes the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical, and control and instrumentation systems.

“In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure,” Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T Subramanian Sarma said. Adani Power, the country’s largest private-sector thermal power producer with over 18,000 MW of installed capacity, said the project would further bolster its ability to meet India’s baseload electricity needs. The development also strengthens the companies’ long-standing association, blending L&T’s engineering and execution expertise with Adani’s focus on dependable and efficient energy supply.