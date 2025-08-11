Home / Companies / News / Civil society protests ICICI Bank's savings account minimum balance hike

Civil society protests ICICI Bank's savings account minimum balance hike

The bank has raised the minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000

ICICI Bank
The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025 for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000 (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A civil society organisation advocating banking stakeholders' interests has written to the Finance Ministry, requesting its intervention into ICICI Bank's decision to raise the minimum average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings accounts, and said such a move is detrimental to the government's vision of inclusive banking and growth.

In a letter to the finance secretary, 'Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch' termed the private lender's decision as "unjust and regressive".

The bank has raised the minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000.

The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025 for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000.

Similarly, MAB for semi-urban locations and rural locations have been increased five times to Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, according to information available on the ICICI Bank website.

This retrograde decision undermines the principle of inclusive banking, the forum's joint conveners, Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta, claimed.

The civil society organisation called for the immediate withdrawal of the decision, and appealed to the government to protect depositors' interests and ensure broader financial inclusion.

Traditionally, public sector banks have lower balance requirements compared to private lenders with the requirement waived for Jan Dhan accounts.

Several public sector banks have done away with the requirement, and customers who fail to maintain the minimum prescribed balance do not need to pay a penalty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial unit to sell 2.1% stake in JMFHLL to Bajaj Allianz Life

Premium

Tata Group CEOs see broad-based FY25 pay hikes led by growth sectors

Premium

Signature Global to launch ₹14,000 crore projects by festive season

How Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk lost sheen after creating wonder drug

Premium

Air India looks to complete widebody planes' retrofitting by Oct 2028

Topics :ICICI Bank ICICI Groupsavings a/cbalance sheet

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story