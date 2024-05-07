Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree, IBM collaborate to set up GenAI Centre of Excellence for India

LTIMindtree, IBM collaborate to set up GenAI Centre of Excellence for India

The centre will focus on building point solutions to accelerate clients' generative AI adoption journeys

Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
IT company LTIMindtree on Tuesday said it has collaborated with American technology company IBM to establish a global, joint Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for India.

The centre will focus on building point solutions to accelerate clients' generative AI adoption journeys.

According to a company statement, the CoE plans to offer a comprehensive suite of services, combining LTIMindtree's expertise in data and machine learning model customisation and full-stack engineering with IBM watsonx technology, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance, and AI assistants.
 

"Our collaboration, distinguished by the Center of Excellence, is an opportunity for our companies to work closely together to help funnel the latest AI research and innovations into technologies solving real-world business challenges," Kate Woolley, General Manager at IBM Ecosystem, said.

Artificial intelligenceLTIMindtreeIBMIT companies

First Published: May 07 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

