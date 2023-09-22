Myntra to scale up share of women hiring to over 21% this festive season

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra will scale up women hiring in its supply chain and contact centre operations. This is being done in the run-up to the festive season when Myntra hosts its annual marquee event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF).

As part of the festive hiring ramp-up, Myntra will increase women hiring, taking it to over 21 per cent higher than last year's festive season. This drive seeks to hire women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and extend the opportunities for means of livelihood. Through training delivered by in-house experts and external professional trainers during the festive season, it is ensured that these women are not just employed but ably contribute to the roles for which they will be hired. These roles include picking, packing, sorting, and unpacking. The hiring will be spanned across rural locations and villages in states like Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, and Karnataka. In addition to the supply chain, of the total hires in the contact centre this festive season, 45 per cent will be women hires.

"Our preparations for Big Fashion Festival are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers," said Nupur Nagpal, chief human resources officer, Myntra. "We are particularly excited about onboarding the on-ground staff, where women will play a pivotal role in offering optimal experience to customers and adding to their joy in the festive season."

BFF is also an opportunity for the on-ground temporary staff who see it as a chance to supplement their income during the festive season. In addition to extra earnings, Myntra provides various perks to them such as availability bonuses, festival bonuses, and special rewards based on performance. Besides that, they also have access to facilities like late-night transport, nap rooms, and period leaves for their holistic welfare.

Myntra said its kirana network Mensa (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) has empowered a lot of delivery partners, giving them financial independence and the courage to dream big for their future. The firm has launched Mensa Network's all-women Dexter team in Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh . The company said it also employs thousands of artisans and delivery partners as well as gives opportunities for second career innings for women at break through its Return to Work programme - Phoenix.

Myntra is part of the Flipkart Group. Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart recently said it will generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment and sortation centres, and delivery hubs.

The e-commerce firm is gearing up to mark the 10th edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), by the end of this month. In the run-up to the festive season, Flipkart is looking at hiring and creating lakhs of seasonal jobs across its pan-India supply chain to cater to customer demand during the festive season.

As e-commerce companies gear up to tackle high demand in the upcoming festive season, India is likely to see 500,000 new jobs for gig workers, according to the staffing solutions company TeamLease. The country had around 200,000 open positions for gig workers primarily in last-mile delivery space and warehouse operations. This is expected to touch 700,000 by December.

"This year's festive hiring is anticipated to witness a remarkable 25 per cent increase in gig jobs compared to the same period last year, reflecting the sector's optimistic outlook and aspirations to boost positive sentiments," said the company.

Interestingly, the demand for warehousing operations, last-mile delivery personnel and call centre operators is higher in Tier-II and Tier-III cities as compared to Tier-I cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.