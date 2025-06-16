Lupin, Sino Universal sign agreement to launch Tiotropium DPI in China

Lupin Limited on Monday entered into a licence and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) to launch Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI), 18 mcg per capsule, in the Chinese market, according to a BSE filing by the company. on Monday entered into a licence and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) to launch Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI), 18 mcg per capsule, in the Chinese market, according to a BSE filing by the company.

Tiotropium DPI is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

As part of the agreement, SUP will be responsible for securing regulatory approvals in China to sell the Tiotropium DPI. Meanwhile, Lupin will hold the marketing authorisation and manage the product’s manufacturing.

Focus on COPD treatment and access

Tiotropium DPI is recognised for its ability to help patients with respiratory diseases by improving lung function and quality of life. This partnership supports Lupin’s efforts to widen its reach in China, ensuring people have timely access to effective and reliable healthcare treatments, particularly as respiratory illnesses rise.

ALSO READ: Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm "We are very pleased to partner with SUP to bring Tiotropium DPI to patients in China," said Fabrice Egros, President of Corporate Development at Lupin. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to developing critical products for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COPD and establishing our leadership in the global respiratory health sector. SUP is our esteemed partner in this endeavour, and together we aim to enhance patient access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions.” Wang Li, President of SUP, added, "We are truly honoured to partner with Lupin, a global pharmaceutical leader, on Tiotropium DPI. Lupin's deep commitment to respiratory disease treatment and its innovation-driven approach to high-quality products align perfectly with SUP's strategic vision. We believe this collaboration will strengthen our synergy in respiratory care. By bringing more efficient and superior products to market, we aim to make significant breakthroughs in respiratory disease treatment in China, allowing more patients to benefit from international high-quality and innovative products and enjoy respiratory health."