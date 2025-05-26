Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm

Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm

Lupin will manufacture biosimilar ranibizumab while SteinCares handles registration and marketing in Latin America, excluding Mexico and Argentina

Cyrus Karkaria, President of Biotechnology at Lupin, said the company aims to improve access to retinal therapies in Latin America through this partnership. | File Image

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Pharma major Lupin has signed a licence and supply agreement with Costa Rica-based SteinCares for the commercialisation of its biosimilar ranibizumab (used to treat eye conditions) in Latin America, excluding Mexico and Argentina.
 
As part of the agreement, SteinCares will manage regulatory filings, registrations and commercial operations in the region, while Lupin will handle manufacturing.
 
Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody fragment used to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). It is indicated for the treatment of several retinal conditions, including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular oedema, diabetic retinopathy and myopic choroidal neovascularisation.
 

Cyrus Karkaria, President of Biotechnology at Lupin, said the company aims to improve access to retinal therapies in Latin America through this partnership.
 
“Our intent is to transform retinal care in Latin America, ensuring access to advanced therapies that improve the quality of life of patients,” Karkaria added.
 
Sebastian Katz, Chief Strategy Officer at SteinCares, said the deal would enhance the company’s biosimilar portfolio in the region and support cost savings for healthcare systems through access to products from highly regulated markets.
 
“This partnership with Lupin strengthens our portfolio and position as a biosimilar powerhouse in Latin America. We have consistently been first to market products from highly regulated markets across several countries in the region,” said Katz.
 
Lupin is headquartered in Mumbai and operates across more than 100 markets. Its portfolio includes branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates 15 manufacturing sites and seven R&D centres globally.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

