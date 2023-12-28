Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra gets Rs 56 lakh tax penalty, company to challenge

Mahindra & Mahindra gets Rs 56 lakh tax penalty, company to challenge

The office of the Assistant Commissioner, Division-IV, CGST & Central Excise, Ahmedabad South imposed a penalty in relation to the two-wheeler business of Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd (MTWL)

.The company further said based on its assessment, an appeal will be filed and it is "hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it has been imposed a penalty of over Rs 56 lakh for wrongly carrying forward input service distributor credit available in pre-GST into GST regime with regards to its two-wheeler business.

The company has received an order from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Division-IV, CGST & Central Excise, Ahmedabad South imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 56,04,246 in relation to the two-wheeler business of Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd (MTWL), which was demerged from MTWL and has since been merged with M&M, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

"The order has been passed on the basis that closing balance of Input Service Distributor (ISD) credit available in pre-GST regime was wrongly carried forward into GST regime," it added.

The company further said based on its assessment, an appeal will be filed and it is "hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level and does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company".

Topics :Mahindra GroupMahindra & MahindraGSTtwo wheeler

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

