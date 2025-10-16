Realty firm M3M India on Thursday said it will invest Rs 2,100 crore to develop Jacob & Co-branded ultra-luxury homes in Noida as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement, the company announced the launch of 'Jacob & Co. Residences, Noida'.

Jacob & Co. is a globally renowned luxury brand, celebrated for its high-jewellery timepieces and extraordinary craftsmanship.

This will be the first housing project in India under the Jacob & Co. brand.

Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman of Jacob & Co, was present for the launch.

Gurugram-based M3M Group, which is developing two Trump-branded ultra luxury housing projects, will invest Rs 2,100 crore to develop this 6-acre project.

The company is expecting a total revenue of Rs 3,500 crore from this upcoming project to be delivered in the next three years. The company will sell luxury premium residences in a price range of Rs 14-25 crore. M3M Group will develop 150 residences in the first phase and about 100 ultra-luxury serviced residences in Phase II. M3M India Promoter Pankaj Bansal said, "This collaboration with Jacob & Co. reflects our strategic focus on elevating the standard of luxury living in India." "At Jacob & Co., we have always believed in pushing boundaries of design, innovation, and experience. India represents an exciting frontier for luxury, and we see tremendous potential in this collaboration," said Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman, Jacob & Co.