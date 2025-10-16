Electric 2-wheeler maker Ultraviolette forays into Spain, Portugal markets

Premium electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Thursday announced its entry into Spain and Portugal, enhancing its presence to 12 European nations.
By entering Spain and Portugal, the company is strategically positioning itself at the heart of Europe's booming EV landscape, it said in a statement.
Rhino Electric Motor, its exclusive importer and distributor partner, will sell the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet models in Spain and Portugal, it added.
"The response from our first customers across France, Germany, the Netherlands, and other European markets has been absolutely phenomenal. Building on that momentum, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 performance electric motorcycles in Spain and Portugal," Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said.
Rhino Electric Motors Spokesperson Jorge Bialade said Ultraviolette is a game-changer for the Iberian electric motorcycle market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
