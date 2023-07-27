Home / Companies / News / Macrotech Developers Q1 profit falls 34% to Rs 179 cr; sales booking jumps

Macrotech Developers Q1 profit falls 34% to Rs 179 cr; sales booking jumps

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Thursday reported a 34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 179.2 crore for the June 2023 quarter on lower income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Its net profit stood at Rs 271.3 crore in the year-ago period.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Thursday reported a 34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 179.2 crore for the June 2023 quarter on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 271.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 1,671.8 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 from Rs 2,675.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, said Macrotech Developers in a regulatory filing.

Macrotech Developers, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, has a major presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune markets. It has also forayed into the Bengaluru market.

Commenting on the performance, Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers Ltd, said, "Q1 FY24 has turned out to be our best ever 1st quarter pre-sales performance. Our pre-sales for the quarter at Rs 3,350 crore grew by 17 per cent".

"This reinforces our belief in the sustainable nature of the strong housing demand. With the likelihood of a downward journey of interest rates in the next few quarters after witnessing a pause by the RBI, we see momentum for housing continuing to strengthen," Lodha said.

He said the company has a "burgeoning pipeline" of new business development opportunities on the back of our strong brand and proven ability to quickly monetise any land asset, making landowners prefer Lodha.

"We added five new projects with GDV (gross development value) potential of Rs 12000 crore in Q1FY24. The new projects include projects in the Western Suburbs of MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Bengaluru and in Alibaug," Lodha said.

Macrotech Developers has delivered more than 95 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing over 110 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

The Group has about 4,300 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio, which will be utilised in developing further residential, commercial and industrial & logistics spaces. 

Also Read

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

Macrotech adds 12 land parcels in FY23 to build new projects to meet demand

Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 cr in Apr-June qtr

Macrotech Developers Q1 bookings up 17% at Rs 3,350 cr; adds 5 new projects

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Adani group lenders may offer $750 million loan for Ambuja debt

Brookfield India REIT opens issue to raise Rs 3,500 cr by selling units

AirAsia India gets nod to operate under 'Air India Express' brand

National Stock Exchange PAT up 9% to Rs 1,844 crore in first quarter

Sony India aims 40% growth in audio business in FY24 as demand rises

Topics :Macrotech DevelopersCompanies

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story