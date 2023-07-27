National Stock Exchange PAT up 9% to Rs 1,844 crore in first quarter

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,844 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24), logging a growth of 9 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The bourse’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,987 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. However, the exchange’s net profit has declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis by 10.8 per on the back of a fall of 13.5 per cent in the operating revenue sequentially.

The exchange’s consolidated total expenses rose 57 per cent YoY to Rs 856 crore, while the operating Ebitda margin fell to 75 per cent in Q1FY24 against 83 per cent recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

In its investor presentation, the NSE has reported a net worth of Rs 22,293 crore as on June 30. It added that the earnings per share increased to Rs 37.26 in the June quarter against Rs 34.13 a year ago in the same period.

In the first quarter of this financial year, the exchange contributed Rs 7,889 crores to the exchequer in the form of STT, stamp duty, GST and other taxes.