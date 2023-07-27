AirAsia India gets nod to operate under 'Air India Express' brand

AIX Connect, which operates as AirAsia India, has received regulatory approvals to operate the airline’s flights under the ‘Air India Express’ branding prior to the subsequent legal merger between the airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.

This will enable AIX Connect and Air India Express flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under the common brand name of Air India Express.

“This development marks a significant fast-tracking of the integration efforts, including harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that this move will also result in the harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines. It will also streamline product and service standards, the airline added.

In March, the carriers introduced a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, which enabled users to access services of both the airlines on a single platform.

The process to change the livery of AirAsia India’s 27 aircraft to match Air India Express’ aircraft is under progress, according to media reports.

Air India Express said that it operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 international destinations and has a fleet of 26 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

AIX Connect is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India and flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India. It has an eight per cent market share in the domestic aviation market, according to DGCA data.

The Tata group announced the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express in November last year.

In February this year, Tata group-owned Air India placed an order for 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing.