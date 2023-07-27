Home / Companies / News / AirAsia India gets nod to operate under 'Air India Express' brand

AirAsia India gets nod to operate under 'Air India Express' brand

The process to change the livery of AirAsia India's 27 aircraft to match Air India Express' aircraft is under progress, according to media reports

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

AIX Connect, which operates as AirAsia India, has received regulatory approvals to operate the airline’s flights under the ‘Air India Express’ branding prior to the subsequent legal merger between the airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India. 

This will enable AIX Connect and Air India Express flights to be marketed, distributed and operated under the common brand name of Air India Express. 

“This development marks a significant fast-tracking of the integration efforts, including harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines,” the airline said in a statement. 

The airline said that this move will also result in the harmonisation of customer touch points, products, and services across both airlines. It will also streamline product and service standards, the airline added. 

In March, the carriers introduced a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, which enabled users to access services of both the airlines on a single platform.

The process to change the livery of AirAsia India’s 27 aircraft to match Air India Express’ aircraft is under progress, according to media reports. 

Air India Express said that it operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 international destinations and has a fleet of 26 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft. 

AIX Connect is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India and flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India. It has an eight per cent market share in the domestic aviation market, according to DGCA data. 

The Tata group announced the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express in November last year. 

In February this year, Tata group-owned Air India placed an order for 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing.

Also Read

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Top insurance companies compete to cover Tata Group-owned Air India fleet

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Reliance JioMart shuts its 90-minute delivery service 'Express': Report

National Stock Exchange PAT up 9% to Rs 1,844 crore in first quarter

Sony India aims 40% growth in audio business in FY24 as demand rises

Amazon India announces first-ever floating store on Srinagar's Dal Lake

ITC hotel demerger financially win-win, says chairman Sanjiv Puri

Air India to start Delhi-Dhaka direct flights from Sep 15 using Airbus A320

Topics :Air Asiaair india express

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story