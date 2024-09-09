Made-in-India iPhone 16 series to hit global markets within days of launch

Apple’s iPhone 16 series, manufactured in India, will be available globally within the first few days of its sales launch, according to a report by The Economic Times. This is the first time a global product, made in India, will be distributed worldwide so soon after its release – marking a milestone for India’s growing manufacturing sector and the Make-in-India initiative.



Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series on Monday, with global sales expected to begin 10 to 12 days later. Foxconn, one of Apple's primary contract manufacturers, has already commenced production of the series in India.

For the first time, even the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be shipped overseas from Indian factories. The iPhone 16 boasts to be one of Apple’s most advanced devices, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) features.



The shift towards India as a key production hub is seen as part of the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its manufacturing operations, especially amid increasing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, the report noted.

India’s role in global iPhone production

In 2021, India-made iPhone 13 models reached global outlets a few months after their launch. By 2022, the gap for the iPhone 14 was reduced to less than two weeks. Last year, Apple achieved simultaneous production for the iPhone 15 in India and China, though the Indian-made devices were only available locally on the first day of sales.



India currently contributes around 14 per cent of Apple’s total global production, up from 7 per cent last year, according to the latest Economic Survey. Furthermore, Apple aims to move 25 per cent of its iPhone production to India by 2025 as part of its strategy to reduce dependency on China, the report said.



iPhones are currently only manufactured in India and China, but Apple has been steadily reducing the lag between the global launch of its new models and the availability of India-made iPhones.

iPhones worth Rs 1.20 trn manufactured in India in FY24

Apple’s contract manufacturers, including Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron (now owned by Tata Group), produced iPhones worth Rs 1.20 trillion in India during the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, with exports valued at Rs 85,000 crore. These figures represent the value of the devices when they leave the factory (freight on board value), and retail prices are typically around 60 per cent higher.



This year, Apple’s made-in-India iPhone 16 series will be available in various countries within days of the retail launch on September 10.



Apple continues to lead mobile phone exports from India, serving as the flagship participant in the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones. This initiative is aimed at boosting local manufacturing and increasing exports.