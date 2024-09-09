Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Made-in-India iPhone 16 series to hit global markets within days of launch

Made-in-India iPhone 16 series to hit global markets within days of launch

Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, which boasts new AI features, on Monday, with global sales expected to begin 10 to 12 days later

iPhone, Apple iPhone
Photo: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple’s iPhone 16 series, manufactured in India, will be available globally within the first few days of its sales launch, according to a report by The Economic Times. This is the first time a global product, made in India, will be distributed worldwide so soon after its release – marking a milestone for India’s growing manufacturing sector and the Make-in-India initiative.
 
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series on Monday, with global sales expected to begin 10 to 12 days later. Foxconn, one of Apple’s primary contract manufacturers, has already commenced production of the series in India.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the first time, even the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be shipped overseas from Indian factories. The iPhone 16 boasts to be one of Apple’s most advanced devices, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) features.
 
The shift towards India as a key production hub is seen as part of the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its manufacturing operations, especially amid increasing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, the report noted.

India’s role in global iPhone production

In 2021, India-made iPhone 13 models reached global outlets a few months after their launch. By 2022, the gap for the iPhone 14 was reduced to less than two weeks. Last year, Apple achieved simultaneous production for the iPhone 15 in India and China, though the Indian-made devices were only available locally on the first day of sales.
 
India currently contributes around 14 per cent of Apple’s total global production, up from 7 per cent last year, according to the latest Economic Survey. Furthermore, Apple aims to move 25 per cent of its iPhone production to India by 2025 as part of its strategy to reduce dependency on China, the report said.
 

More From This Section

Adani Green redeems $750 mn bonds eight months ahead of redemption date

Tata's financial services, insurance biz saw hefty profits in FY24

Premium

From Parle Products to Dabur, consumer firms load up for festival blitz

Premium

Apple scouts new deals to push India value-add, in talks with key players

NIIF gets CCI's approval to acquire additional stake in Ather Energy

iPhones are currently only manufactured in India and China, but Apple has been steadily reducing the lag between the global launch of its new models and the availability of India-made iPhones.

iPhones worth Rs 1.20 trn manufactured in India in FY24

Apple’s contract manufacturers, including Foxconn Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron (now owned by Tata Group), produced iPhones worth Rs 1.20 trillion in India during the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, with exports valued at Rs 85,000 crore. These figures represent the value of the devices when they leave the factory (freight on board value), and retail prices are typically around 60 per cent higher.
 
This year, Apple’s made-in-India iPhone 16 series will be available in various countries within days of the retail launch on September 10.
 
Apple continues to lead mobile phone exports from India, serving as the flagship participant in the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones. This initiative is aimed at boosting local manufacturing and increasing exports.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google faces new antitrust trial after 'search engine monopoly' verdict

Apple iPhone 16 series launching today: Where to watch and what to expect

Tech wrap Sep 06: Apple iPhone 16 event, Google Photos, Vivo T3 Ultra, more

iPhone 16 launch event on September 9: Expected Apple AirPods 2024 lineup

US calls on Big Tech to help evade online censors in Russia, Iran

Topics :Apple iPhoneFoxconnIndia's manufacturing sectorelectronics manufacturing sectoriphone manufacturing in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News