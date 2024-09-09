Apple iPhone 16 series launching today: Where to watch and what to expect





The in-person event will be held at Apple Park, California, US at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and the company’s official YouTube channel for a global audience. You can watch the live event through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Apple It’s Glowtime: Details Date: September 9

Venue: Apple Park, California

Time: 10 AM PT

India Time: 10:30 PM IST

Livestream: Apple official website and YouTube channel Apple It’s Glowtime: What to expect iPhone 16 Series



The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the highlight of today’s event, bringing changes across the board. Notable hardware changes are anticipated, with the inclusion of Apple Intelligence likely being the biggest selling point for the new iPhones. With the iPhone 16 series, Apple will introduce its own range of AI smartphones to compete with Google and Samsung.



In addition to software changes, significant hardware updates are expected. The entire iPhone 16 series is anticipated to be powered by the new A18 chip, with different configurations for the Pro and base models. To further differentiate the Pro and base lines, Apple is likely to replace the Mute switch on the standard and Plus models with a capacitive Action Button. Additionally, a new dedicated camera button, likely called the “Capture Button,” will be introduced across all models. This capacitive button will allow users to control camera actions using touch gestures.



Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature the same camera system this time around. Unlike last year, when the Pro Max model had an improved telephoto camera, the iPhone 16 Pro will also incorporate a 5x zoom periscopic telephoto camera.



Design changes for the iPhone 16 Pro line are minimal, with the introduction of a new Bronze Titanium colour option. However, the base iPhone 16 models are expected to switch their rear camera alignment from diagonal to vertical.



Apple Watch

Apple It’s Glowtime: Watch livestream

2024 marks the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch. Similar to the iPhone X from 2017, Apple might rebrand the new Apple Watch as “Apple Watch Series X.” Alongside the rebrand, significant upgrades are expected.The Apple Watch Series 10 is anticipated to feature a larger chassis and a new sleek construction. The smaller 41mm model is expected to increase to 45mm, while the 45mm model may grow to 49mm. To manage the ergonomics of a larger chassis, Apple might reduce the thickness of the new Apple Watches. The larger chassis is also expected to include larger OLED displays, potentially featuring low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustment.In addition to these changes, Apple might debut a new S10 chip with a larger neural processing unit for handling AI workloads. While Apple Intelligence features may not be included in the Apple Watch just yet, the Series 10 is expected to be future-proofed with the new AI chip.The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to see fewer changes, but it will be powered by the new S10 chip. New strap options might also be introduced for the Apple Watch Ultra third generation model.Apple is expected to unveil two models in the AirPods (fourth-generation) line at today’s event. The standard AirPods 4 model will replace the AirPods 3, while a new entry-level AirPods could succeed the older AirPods second generation. The standard AirPods 4 model is expected to feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, while the entry-level model may lack these advanced features.Apple might also launch a new AirPods Max model alongside the AirPods 4 line. The new headphones could incorporate features from the AirPods Pro, such as adaptive audio, conversation awareness, personalised volume, and head gesture control for Siri.