Maharashtra GST Department initiates inspection, search at Lupin office

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said Maharashtra GST Department has initiated inspection and search at its registered office in Mumbai.

The inspection and search by the department seeking documents related to payment of GST and claim of input tax credit etc started at 11.50 am on February 25, 2026, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The company is extending its cooperation with the officials and providing necessary information and documents, it added.

The initiation of this inspection and search doesn't have any impact on the company's financials, operations or other activities, Lupin said.