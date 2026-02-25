Associate Sponsors

Maharashtra GST Department initiates inspection, search at Lupin office

The company is extending its cooperation with the officials and providing necessary information and documents, it added

Lupin
Photo: X@LupinGlobal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 10:20 PM IST
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said Maharashtra GST Department has initiated inspection and search at its registered office in Mumbai.

The inspection and search by the department seeking documents related to payment of GST and claim of input tax credit etc started at 11.50 am on February 25, 2026, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The company is extending its cooperation with the officials and providing necessary information and documents, it added.

The initiation of this inspection and search doesn't have any impact on the company's financials, operations or other activities, Lupin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Maharashtra NewsMaharashtraGST

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

