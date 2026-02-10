Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) has entered into a long-term joint venture with Japan’s largest real estate firm, Mitsui Fudosan Group, with Mahindra Blossom in Bengaluru as the first project under the partnership. (MLDL) has entered into a long-term joint venture with Japan’s largest real estate firm, Mitsui Fudosan Group, with Mahindra Blossom in Bengaluru as the first project under the partnership.

Mahindra Blossom is a premium, high-rise residential development with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,900 crore, comprising approximately 730 homes, located near Hopefarm Channasandra Metro Station on the Namma Metro Purple Line in the Whitefield area. Positioned along one of Bengaluru’s leading information technology and employment corridors, the project is the city’s fourth net-zero waste residential development, according to MLDL.

Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, MLDL, said, “This joint venture with the Mitsui Fudosan Group marks a significant milestone for Mahindra Lifespaces. As Japan’s largest residential developer, Mitsui Fudosan sets global benchmarks in design, sustainability and customer experience, and we look forward to integrating their best practices into the first joint project, Mahindra Blossom, one of our premium developments in Bengaluru. We are working towards expanding this partnership.”

Mahindra Blossom marks Mitsui Fudosan Group’s entry into India’s residential sector. The Tokyo-headquartered firm entered India in 2020 through a $1 billion tie-up with the Bengaluru-based real estate company RMZ for a commercial project in Bengaluru. Daijiro Eguchi, managing director, Mitsui Fudosan (Asia), said, “India represents a highly attractive residential market driven by strong economic fundamentals and rapid urbanisation. Together with Mahindra Lifespace Developers, we aspire to create a marquee residential development, driven by innovation and inspired design, that seamlessly blends global standards of quality and sustainability with deep local insight, contributing to the long-term evolution of India’s urban living environment.”