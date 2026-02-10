US inquiring over alleged Iranian oil imports, says Adani Enterprises

By Weilun Soon

Adani Enterprises Ltd. said the US has sought information from the company after a media report alleged it imported Iranian oil products into India, raising potential sanctions concerns.

The company initiated discussions with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control following the Wall Street Journal’s article last June, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Adani received the request for information on Feb. 4 and stressed it is cooperating fully with US authorities.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company within the Adani Group, fell as much as 3.5 per cent on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises in talks with US agency over bribery allegations WSJ had reported that companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani were being probed by US prosecutors about imports of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas through the Group’s port in Mundra. Iran’s oil trade has long been subject to sanctions by Washington.