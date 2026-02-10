Tamilnad Mercantile Bank adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost efficiency

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), one of India’s oldest private banks, is using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to support its mission to deliver technology-driven, efficient and ethical banking services. With Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, HR and customer experience, TMB has unified core operations and leveraged AI to automate processes, increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the employee and customer experience.

Founded in 1921, TMB now serves more than 5.6 million customers across India, with over 600 branches and 5,000 employees. In a fast-evolving and competitive digital banking landscape, TMB needed to move off legacy systems and onto a scalable cloud platform to accelerate automation and efficiency as it grows. After careful evaluation, TMB decided to move its finance, HR and customer experience processes to Oracle Fusion Applications.

“As we reimagined how our bank operates and serves customers, we knew we needed a modern, agile and intelligent foundation,” said Salee S. Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. “Oracle Fusion Applications helped us consolidate systems and automate key business processes, improve insights, and build an AI-powered foundation to strengthen our operations. Oracle’s embedded AI and quarterly updates enable us to expand with efficiency and better serve our customers.” With Oracle Fusion Applications, TMB has standardised on a single integrated suite for finance, HR and customer experience. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), TMB has increased productivity, reduced costs and improved financial controls, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) has enhanced the employee experience and expanded workforce insights. For example, AI agents like the Leave and Absence Policy Advisor Agent deliver real-time, personalised guidance to TMB employees, helping them navigate company leave policies and reducing administrative burden. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) has helped TMB improve sales efficiency and enhance customer service.