Mahindra Logistics to provide Flipkart with heavy commercial vehicles

Mahindra Logistics on Friday announced it will collaborate with Flipkart for integrated solutions that will improve operational efficiency at the e-commerce company and reinforce both firms’ commitment to innovation.

Mahindra Logistics will provide a dedicated fleet of heavy commercial vehicles, assistance in route management and network operations, and advanced analytics for Flipkart’s nationwide operations. It will operate the vehicles, which will run across India, for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. The vehicles will have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other features for driver safety and comfort.

Mahindra Logistics, one of India's largest integrated third-party logistics service providers, will primarily facilitate Flipkart's e-commerce parcel movement.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Flipkart and provide these pan-India dedicated line haul transportation solutions. These solutions expand our current line haul offerings for Flipkart, enabling them to reduce their total cost of operations and improve service,” said Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Logistics.

Flipkart said it is improving the efficiency and consistency of its line-haul operations and the collaboration with Mahindra Logistics will help leverage its capabilities.

"As India’s home-grown e-commerce marketplace, we have always believed that our actions should resonate beyond operational excellence and benefit the larger supply chain and logistics ecosystem in India. Their (Mahindra Logistics) dedicated fleet management, expert route management, and advanced analytics will enable an optimal way of load consolidation, route planning enabling efficient, faster, and sustainable deliveries,” said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of supply chain, customer experience, Flipkart Group.

The integration of connected vehicle technology empowers the Mahindra Logistics control tower to monitor fleet efficiency. The solution helps improve turnaround times and service quality, reducing the Total Cost of Operations and customer service levels.