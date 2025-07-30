Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Leon Marchand breaks 200m medley world record in 1:52.61 seconds

Leon Marchand breaks 200m medley world record in 1:52.61 seconds

The Frenchman set the mark swimming in the semifinals and, in theory, could break it again in Thursday's finals

Leon Marchand

Leon Marchand

AP Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leon Marchand broke the world record in the 200-meter individual medley on Wednesday at the world championships in Singapore, clocking 1 minute, 52.61 seconds to surpass the 1:54.00 set in 2011 by American Ryan Lochte.

The Frenchman set the mark swimming in the semifinals and, in theory, could break it again in Thursday's finals.

Marchand won four Olympic gold medals a year ago in Paris, but he's swimming only the 200 and 400 medley and relays in Singapore. Planning the lighter schedule in what he calls a transition year keeps him fresh to chase the world marks.

Marchand didn't just break the 14-year-old record, he shattered it.

 

What's crazy is that it's a whole second and it's still hard to believe, he said. 1:52 on the 200 meters that's insane.

Also Read

Tokyo Olympics, Olympic swimming

World Championships 2025 woes persist for struggling Indian swimmers

Avinash Sable

ACL surgery forces steeplechaser Sable to miss September World Championship

Athletics, sports, track and field

World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin throw, World Athletics Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem unlikely in Poland: Pakistani Javelin Coach

World U20 Athletics India wins silver, (Photo: twitter)

Anti-doping amendment bill tabled to boost NADA's operational autonomy

Marchand will swim the 400 IM on Sunday, the final day of the world championships. He holds that record of 4:02.50 set in the 2023 worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

Today I felt really good before the race, he said. In the water, I felt light, I was taking in a lot of water and technically everything felt clean.

Asked about swimming a lighter schedule he replied in understatement: It was probably the right decision.

Marchand was about 1.8 seconds under the world record after 150 meters and powered home with the final freestyle leg.

Though this race did not yield a world title that will come on Thursday in the final it did win Marchand a check for $30,000.

In the end I went out hard from the start, he said. But I stayed super-relaxed. I didn't make many mistakes. I didn't realize I was going that fast but I gave it absolutely everything. Arms at full speed all the way to the wall. At that point I wasn't even thinking about technique anymore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Divya Deshmukh

Maharashtra cabinet honours Divya Deshmukh for world chess title win

UP has favourable policies for industries, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Business Standard Samriddhi round table in Lucknow on October 23

UP leads in sports push, over 500 athletes get jobs: CM Yogi Adityanath

Divya Deshmukh

Divya hopes this is just the beginning after FIDE Women's World Cup win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Satwiksairaj, Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Chirag, badminton Olympic

Macau Open: Satwik-Chirag chase title; Lakshya, Prannoy seek form boost

Divya Deshmukh

Divya Deshmukh trumps Koneru Humpy to clinch maiden FIDE Women's WC title

Topics : athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon