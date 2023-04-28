Majority of pilots have accepted new compensation package: Air India

Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Friday said that a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package offered last week, amid protests by Air India pilots' unions against the revised salary structure and service conditions.

The loss-making airline, which was taken over from the government by the Tata Group in January 2022, has announced a new compensation package for pilots and cabin crew.

In his weekly message to Air India staff on Friday, Campbell said the airline is making investments in workplace technology and training as well as in new and improved employee benefits.

"On the latter front, I'm pleased to report that 90 per cent of cabin crew and a majority of pilots have received and accepted the new compensation package offered last week, which will be back dated to 1 April 2023," he said.

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two pilot unions -- Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) -- on the grounds that the airline, in alleged violation of the labour practices, did not consult them before finalising the new contracts.

The two unions have also urged their members not to sign/accept the revised contract and salary structure.

Air India has more than 1,800 pilots.

The airline has embarked on a five-year transformation under which it seeks to expand routes, flights and increase market share in both domestic and international segments, and has also placed a firm order for 470 aircraft.

Besides, technology systems are being upgraded and people are being hired.

Air India is hiring more than 1,000 pilots and more than 500 aircraft will be joining its fleet in the coming years.

"We are offering multiple opportunities and accelerated growth across our A320, B777, B787 and B737 fleet for captains and first officers, as well as trainers," it said in an advertisement on Thursday.

As part of consolidating its airline business, the Tata Group is in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines.