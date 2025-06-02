MakeMyTrip launches train seat prediction tool to reduce waitlisted fares

Seat availability is also unpredictable. In April 2025, high-speed trains were sold out around 13 days before the journey. By May, rising demand pushed that window to over 20 days. This shifting pattern makes it tough for travellers to know when they should book to get confirmed seats — even if they know which train they want to take.

To solve this uncertainty, MakeMyTrip has introduced a ‘seat availability forecast’ feature on its platform. This tool uses advanced algorithms to predict when seats on a specific train are likely to sell out, helping travellers make more informed decisions and avoid waitlists.

The tool is built on years of booking data and real-time demand patterns, and aims to help users plan their travel with confidence. The feature is now available on both the MakeMyTrip app and website, integrated directly into the train booking flow.