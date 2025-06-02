Looking at further improvements in 4G subscriber base: Vi CEO Moondra

Vodafone Idea (Vi) CEO Akshaya Moondra on Monday said that the company will look at further improvements in its 4G subscriber base in the future.

The telecom operator is aiming to roll out 5G services in India and stabilise its debt financing position.

However, the company continued to lose subscribers to competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, ending the fourth quarter with 198.2 million total subscribers and a net loss of 1.6 million users. This was an improvement from a loss of 5.2 million users in the previous quarter.