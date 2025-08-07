Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip targets 'Bharat' with GenAI travel assistant

Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip is looking to bring new customers from ‘Bharat’ into its fold, it said on Thursday during the launch of its new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) chat-based trip planning assistant.

An upgrade to its existing AI agent, Myra, the new version will help users at every stage of travel planning — from discovery to fulfilment, and post-sales assistance.

ALSO READ: Sumadhura inks Rs 1,000 cr lease deal at Capitol Towers in Bengaluru “India has nearly a billion internet users, but there continues to be a huge gap between them and people buying travel services online. This update, which enables users to seamlessly interact with the AI assistant via voice and text, will bring more users — particularly from Bharat — into the ambit of the online travel buying experience,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer at MakeMyTrip.

To help bridge this gap, the beta version of Myra is available in English and Hindi. “But we have plans to soon expand this offering to other regional languages,” Magow added. “We have been investing in artificial intelligence (AI) since 2017 and have seen its benefits — how it helps create more personalised and relevant search options for users. GenAI definitely poses a huge potential for travel,” he further said. The GenAI assistant is built on a network of specialised AI agents across all major travel categories — flights, accommodation, holidays, ground transport, visas, and foreign exchange — while supporting multimodal input (text, voice, image, video), continuous back-and-forth dialogue, itinerary edits, and post-sales support, all within the same interface.