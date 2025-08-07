Home / Companies / News / Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip targets 'Bharat' with GenAI travel assistant

Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip targets 'Bharat' with GenAI travel assistant

Company aims to attract first-time online travel buyers from Bharat with voice-and-text GenAI planner, expanding reach as domestic tourism demand continues to rise

MakeMyTrip
An upgrade to its existing AI agent, Myra, the new version will help users at every stage of travel planning — from discovery to fulfilment, and post-sales assistance.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip is looking to bring new customers from ‘Bharat’ into its fold, it said on Thursday during the launch of its new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) chat-based trip planning assistant.
 
An upgrade to its existing AI agent, Myra, the new version will help users at every stage of travel planning — from discovery to fulfilment, and post-sales assistance.
 
“India has nearly a billion internet users, but there continues to be a huge gap between them and people buying travel services online. This update, which enables users to seamlessly interact with the AI assistant via voice and text, will bring more users — particularly from Bharat — into the ambit of the online travel buying experience,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer at MakeMyTrip. 
 
To help bridge this gap, the beta version of Myra is available in English and Hindi. “But we have plans to soon expand this offering to other regional languages,” Magow added.
 
“We have been investing in artificial intelligence (AI) since 2017 and have seen its benefits — how it helps create more personalised and relevant search options for users. GenAI definitely poses a huge potential for travel,” he further said.
 
The GenAI assistant is built on a network of specialised AI agents across all major travel categories — flights, accommodation, holidays, ground transport, visas, and foreign exchange — while supporting multimodal input (text, voice, image, video), continuous back-and-forth dialogue, itinerary edits, and post-sales support, all within the same interface.
 
The online travel agency (OTA) recently reported its first quarter results for the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), with an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) uptick in net profit to $49,429 from $44,523, while its revenue from operations grew 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $268,846.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India allows thermal plants to trade surplus power in open market

Sumadhura inks Rs 1,000 cr lease deal at Capitol Towers in Bengaluru

Reliance unveils four tech-driven growth engines for future expansion

Jio eyes 6G lead, to expand AI via JioBrain for internal, industry use

Fintech firm BharatPe clocks Rs 6 crore in profitability in FY25

Topics :MakeMyTrip Travel firmstourismartifical intelligence

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story