Home / Companies / News / Sumadhura Group invests ₹1,000 cr in Capitol Towers for commercial use

Sumadhura Group invests ₹1,000 cr in Capitol Towers for commercial use

Sumadhura Group secures long-term leases from global tenants at its Capitol Towers tech park in Whitefield, projecting Rs 50 crore annual revenue from 5 lakh sq ft of space

Sumadhura Group, Sumadhura Capitol Towers
With over 54 projects delivered, spanning over 13 million square feet, and up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline, Sumadhura operates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. (Photo: Company Website)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has invested Rs 1,000 crore in Capitol Towers and has leased out five lakh square feet to marquee global office and retail tenants at its flagship commercial tech park. The leases are expected to generate Rs 50 crore in annual revenue.
 
Located at Hope Farm Junction in Whitefield, Sumadhura Capitol Towers has secured long-term leases from leading companies across information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITeS), consulting, engineering, and artificial intelligence, reinforcing its position as a premium commercial destination for global businesses.
 
Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group, said: “Bengaluru’s Grade A+ office real estate continues to draw strong interest from both domestic and global occupiers, driven by robust infrastructure growth, rising demand, and enhanced connectivity. The strong leasing momentum at Sumadhura Capitol Towers, backed by its prime location, design, and tenant-centric features, reflects the sustained demand and resilience of Bengaluru’s commercial real estate market. With a solid footprint in Whitefield for over two decades now, Sumadhura has played a vital role in this micro-market’s transformation. As we continue to deliver premium office spaces and curated retail experiences, we remain focused on raising the bar in design, sustainability, and occupier satisfaction — creating long-term value for all stakeholders.” 
 
Sumadhura Capitol Towers spans across approximately 8.67 acres with a leasable area of 1.5 million square feet. Designed by the renowned Morphogenesis, the project is a Grade A+ office destination and holds the prestigious US Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED Gold certification, reflecting its strong focus on sustainability.
 
With over 54 projects delivered, spanning over 13 million square feet, and up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline, Sumadhura operates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company started off as residential developers and has since expanded into commercial, warehousing, co-living, and other real estate segments.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance unveils four tech-driven growth engines for future expansion

Jio eyes 6G lead, to expand AI via JioBrain for internal, industry use

Fintech firm BharatPe clocks Rs 6 crore in profitability in FY25

SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

Nayara seeks India's help to ship fuel as EU sanctions disrupt operations

Topics :Real Estate BengaluruReal estate developers

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story