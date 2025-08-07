Sumadhura Group invests ₹1,000 cr in Capitol Towers for commercial use

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sumadhura Group has invested Rs 1,000 crore in Capitol Towers and has leased out five lakh square feet to marquee global office and retail tenants at its flagship commercial tech park. The leases are expected to generate Rs 50 crore in annual revenue.

Located at Hope Farm Junction in Whitefield, Sumadhura Capitol Towers has secured long-term leases from leading companies across information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITeS), consulting, engineering, and artificial intelligence, reinforcing its position as a premium commercial destination for global businesses.

Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group, said: “Bengaluru’s Grade A+ office real estate continues to draw strong interest from both domestic and global occupiers, driven by robust infrastructure growth, rising demand, and enhanced connectivity. The strong leasing momentum at Sumadhura Capitol Towers, backed by its prime location, design, and tenant-centric features, reflects the sustained demand and resilience of Bengaluru’s commercial real estate market. With a solid footprint in Whitefield for over two decades now, Sumadhura has played a vital role in this micro-market’s transformation. As we continue to deliver premium office spaces and curated retail experiences, we remain focused on raising the bar in design, sustainability, and occupier satisfaction — creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Sumadhura Capitol Towers spans across approximately 8.67 acres with a leasable area of 1.5 million square feet. Designed by the renowned Morphogenesis, the project is a Grade A+ office destination and holds the prestigious US Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED Gold certification, reflecting its strong focus on sustainability.

With over 54 projects delivered, spanning over 13 million square feet, and up to 40 million square feet in the pipeline, Sumadhura operates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company started off as residential developers and has since expanded into commercial, warehousing, co-living, and other real estate segments.