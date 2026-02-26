Sedemac targets global markets as ISG tech gains traction with Indian OEMs

Sedemac Mechatronics, a Pune-headquartered control electronics company, is in discussions with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in North America, Europe and select Asian markets to export its proprietary Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology. The firm has also been expanding adoption across leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturers in India, including TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto among others.

The ISG technology, which replaces the conventional starter motor and alternator with a single integrated electric machine, has already been deployed across 13-15 production models spanning two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India, according to Shashikanth Suryanarayanan, managing director (MD) of Sedemac Mechatronics.

“The technology IP belongs to us,” Suryanarayanan said in an interaction, adding that while TVS Motor was the first large-scale adopter, the same ISG platform is now being supplied to Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and a smaller OEM. “TVS was certainly our anchor customer. Whenever you carry a new technology, you need somebody to first believe in big-volume deployment,” he said.

Sedemac’s ISG uses a sensorless motor control architecture, eliminating the need for rotor position sensors. “It is a 100-year-old problem. In fact, we have solved it first time globally,” Suryanarayanan said, noting that the same core motor-control technology is now being extended to EV motor controllers and power tools, opening up international market opportunities. According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), its revenue from operations rose from ~423 crore in fiscal 2023 (FY23) to ~658 crore in FY25. Profit after tax jumped from ~8.6 crore to ~47 crore over the same period. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), revenue stood at ~771 crore and profit at ~71.5 crore, reflecting margin expansion and scale benefits.