Maruti commences e VITARA exports; ships over 2,900 units in August

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has commenced shipment of its battery electric vehicle e VITARA, having dispatched over 2,900 units last month.

The units were shipped from Gujarat's Pipavav Port to 12 European countries - the UK, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium.

On August 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first e VITARA from the Gujarat facility.

The battery electric model is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur manufacturing facility.

"The start of export of e VITARA to Europe is indeed a proud and defining moment for us," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.