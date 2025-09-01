Home / Companies / News / Maruti commences e VITARA exports; ships over 2,900 units in August

Maruti commences e VITARA exports; ships over 2,900 units in August

On August 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first e VITARA from the Gujarat facility

eVitaara, Maruti Suzuki
The units were shipped from Gujarat's Pipavav Port to 12 European countries - the UK, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has commenced shipment of its battery electric vehicle e VITARA, having dispatched over 2,900 units last month.

The units were shipped from Gujarat's Pipavav Port to 12 European countries - the UK, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium.

On August 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first e VITARA from the Gujarat facility.

The battery electric model is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur manufacturing facility.

"The start of export of e VITARA to Europe is indeed a proud and defining moment for us," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

The company plans to export the model to over 100 countries and will be sold in the domestic market as well.

Maruti Suzuki's overall exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

