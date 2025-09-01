Nuvoco Vistas to invest ₹200 cr to expand cement grinding capacity

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the Nirma group's cement business, on Monday announced a Rs 200 crore investment to expand its grinding capacity by 4 MMTPA.

The company, which is expanding its presence in Eastern India, will invest in a new cement grinding capacity through a new mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant in Chhattisgarh, according to a statement from Nuvoco Vistas Corp.

This will be complemented by a series of debottlenecking projects at Jojobera, Panagarh, and Odisha Cement Plants, it added.

"Including a new mill, the company plans to add 4 MMTPA of grinding capacity through equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives by the end of FY'27," it said.