Next phase of growth is about improving utilisation: Chemmenkotil

By choice, over the next couple of years, we do not plan to expand beyond 750 cities. Our focus will be on going deeper within these existing cities by strengthening the network through additional collection centres and customer service units, across both B2C and B2B segments.
Currently, we operate with around 220 labs and about 4,800 collection centres, translating to roughly 21–22 collection centres per lab. One of our key objectives over the next three years is to increase this ratio to at least 30 collection centres per lab. This would take our total collection centre count to around 6,500, while improving capacity utilisation and realisations from the existing lab infrastructure.