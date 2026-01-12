Maruti signs MoU with IOCL to set up service stations at fuel outlets

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to set up vehicle service facilities at select IOCL fuel retail outlets across the country.

Under the partnership, customers will be able to access routine maintenance, minor repairs and major services at these facilities.

IOCL has over 41,000 fuel retail outlets in India.

This partnership with IOCL will help expand MSIL’s after-sales footprint beyond its existing network of more than 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities.

“Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. By partnering with IOCL, one of India’s most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers,” said Ram Suresh Akella, executive officer (service), MSIL.