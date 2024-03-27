Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki announces senior management rejig; promotes several employees

Maruti Suzuki announces senior management rejig; promotes several employees

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its board has elevated Partho Banerjee as the new head of marketing and sales function with effect from April 1, 2024.

Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
He is currently serving as Head - Service.

Banerjee replaces Shashank Srivastava who is "transferred from the position of Head Marketing & Sales to Member Executive Committee", the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, Tarun Aggarwal has been named as Head of Engineering with effect from April 1, 2024. He replaces CV Raman who also stands transferred to Member Executive Committee, it added.

Aggarwal is presently working as Executive Officer and Head of Powertrain vertical, Maruti Suzuki said.

The automaker also elevated Sandeep Raina as Head of Product Planning and Ram Suresh Akella as Head of service.

MSI also transferred Rajesh Uppal, currently Head of HR & IT, to the Member Executive Committee.

The automaker named Manoj Gautam as Head of Information Technology (IT) and Salil B Lal as Head of Human Resources (HR) with effect from April 1, 2024.

Besides, the company transferred Sunil Kakkar from the position of Head - Supply Chain to Head - Corporate Planning.

Deepak Thukral is designated as Head - Supply Chain while Rahul Bharti is designated as Head of Corporate Affairs, the automaker stated.

The management rejig was approved by the Maruti Suzuki India board in its meeting held on Wednesday.

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki India

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

