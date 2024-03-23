Maruti Suzuki acquires over 6% stake in technology startup Amlgo Labs

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it has acquired over 6 per cent stake in technology startup Amlgo Labs.

The startup operates in data analytics, cloud engineering, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to assist companies in data-driven decision-making.

The investment is being made through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund, an initiative to undertake strategic investments in startups exhibiting high levels of technological innovation, the auto major said in a statement.





This is the second such investment by the company. Earlier, it had invested in Sociograph Solutions in June 2022.

"Our investment in Amlgo Labs will help us to further strengthen the quality of new models, using advanced analytics and machine learning," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.