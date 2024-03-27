DLF plans to raise Rs 600 crore through issue of debentures to investors

Realty firm DLF Ltd is raising Rs 600 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors for refinancing of its existing debts.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, DLF informed that the company's wholly owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd has raised this amount.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of DHDL has approved the allotment of 60,000 NCDs, having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount of Rs 600 crore on a private placement basis to eligible investors.

DLF, the country's largest real estate developer in terms of market capitalisation, did not mention where the amount would be utilised.

Sources said the amount will be utilised for refinancing its existing debts.

DLF Group has 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet.



ALSO READ: Reliance Power's two subsidiaries settle debt worth Rs 1,023 crore

The company's sales bookings jumped two times annually to Rs 13,316 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal, mainly on high demand for its luxury housing properties in Gurugram.

During the April-December period of the previous fiscal, the company's sales bookings stood at Rs 6,599 crore.

In the 2022-23 fiscal, DLF's sales bookings stood at a little over Rs 15,000 crore.

DLF plans to launch properties worth nearly Rs 80,000 crore over the next 3-4 years to tap rising demand for housing and commercial projects.

