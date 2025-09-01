Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a marginal dip in total sales to 1,80,683 units in August.
The auto major sold a total of 1,81,782 units in the same month of the last year.
Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8 per cent to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
The sale of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,853 units against 10,648 units in August 2024.
Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, increased to 59,597 units from 58,051 units a year ago.
Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 54,043 units last month compared to 62,684 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 14 per cent.
Sales of van Eeco were 10,785 units last month against 10,985 units in the year-ago month, while those of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,772 units against 2,495 units a year earlier.
MSI said its exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.
