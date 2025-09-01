Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8 per cent to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement

Maruti

MSI said its exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a marginal dip in total sales to 1,80,683 units in August.

The auto major sold a total of 1,81,782 units in the same month of the last year.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8 per cent to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The sale of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,853 units against 10,648 units in August 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, increased to 59,597 units from 58,051 units a year ago.

 

Also Read

stock market trading

Here's why Popular Vehicles share price is buzzing in trade today; details

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

India must not give in to any 'bullying': MSIL's RC Bhargava on tariffs

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

Absence of local cell manufacturing biggest hurdle for EVs: RC Bhargavapremium

Swraj Paul

When Swraj Paul met Maruti's R C Bhargava, setting stage for India foraypremium

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki India bets on SUVs to offset small car sales slowdown

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 54,043 units last month compared to 62,684 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 14 per cent.

Sales of van Eeco were 10,785 units last month against 10,985 units in the year-ago month, while those of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,772 units against 2,495 units a year earlier.

MSI said its exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra's SUV sales to dealers dip for first time in over 3 years

Tata motors

Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

realty sector, real estate

Dharan Infra EPC receives ₹1,171 crore contracts in Andhra Pradesh

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Excel Infra to invest ₹252 cr in luxury housing project in Mumbai

Topics : Maruti Suzuki automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon