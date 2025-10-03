Home / Companies / News / L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth ₹5,000-10,000 cr

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags orders worth ₹5,000-10,000 cr

The order will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis and to be delivered in two phases,

Larsen & Toubro
According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oct 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Google
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured a "major" orders in the domestic market.

In a regulatory filing the company said its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured an order for one of the largest proposed IT parks with a development of 5.9 million sq feet at Bengaluru.

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the company it has received the order from.

The order will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis and to be delivered in two phases, it added.

The order reinforces L&T's track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale office space projects with stringent timelines, the filing said.

The business has also secured an order to construct a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months, the filing further noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

