Home / Companies / News / Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units

Maruti Suzuki crosses 30 million domestic car sales as Alto leads with 4.7 million units, followed by WagonR and Swift among all-time bestsellers

Maruti Suzuki

MSIL said it has crossed cumulative domestic sales of 30 million (3 crore) passenger vehicles, achieving the milestone within 42 years of starting operations. (Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Alto has been Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL) highest-selling car in India to date, with over 4.7 million units sold, followed by WagonR at more than 3.4 million units and Swift at over 3.2 million units, the company said on Wednesday. Brezza and Fronx also rank among the top 10 most sold vehicles in its portfolio.
 
MSIL said it has crossed cumulative domestic sales of 30 million (3 crore) passenger vehicles, achieving the milestone within 42 years of starting operations. The company reached its first 10 million-unit mark in 28 years and two months, the next 10 million in seven years and five months, and the most recent 10 million in a record six years and four months.
 
 
The company delivered its first car, the Maruti 800, to a customer on December 14, 1983, marking the beginning of India’s mass car ownership era. Today, Maruti Suzuki offers 19 models with more than 170 variants.
 
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said the company’s growth reflected the trust of 30 million Indian customers. “With car penetration at around 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over,” he said.
 
On October 29, Toshihiro Suzuki — president of MSIL’s parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation — said in Tokyo that MSIL plans to launch eight SUVs over the next five to six years as part of its strategy to reach a 50 per cent domestic market share. Currently, MSIL’s share in the domestic passenger vehicle market is around 38 per cent.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

