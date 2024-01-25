Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has joined hands with Jammu & Kashmir Bank to provide financing solutions to its dealer partners.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Jammu & Kashmir Bank would empower over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the auto major said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our collaboration with J&K Bank will focus on innovative financing solutions for inventory funding for our dealer partners," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

This strategic alliance reinforces the company's long term association with J&K Bank, leveraging the strength of both the MSIL and J&K Bank to offer tailored retail finance products and end-to-end working capital solutions, thus marking a significant milestone for both the organisations, he added.

"The MoU is surely a big step towards providing vital inventory funding support to Maruti Suzuki's extensive dealer network seamlessly across the country," J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said.