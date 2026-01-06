Home / Companies / News / CCI directs 2 Ludhiana firms to cease, desist from anticompetitive conduct

The Commission found that the quotation of identical prices, timing of submission of financial/commercial bids and similar prior conduct support the conclusion of concerted action

KKK Mills and Sankeshwar Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. entered into an agreement resulting in collusive bidding in the tender for procurement of underpant woollen
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:13 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has directed two firms based in Ludhiana to cease and desist from anticompetitive conduct after they were found to have entered into collusive bidding.
 
The two companies, KKK Mills and Sankeshwar Synthetics Pvt. Ltd, were found to be in violation of section 3 (3) of Competition Act which prohibits companies from entering into agreements that directly or indirectly results in bid rigging or collusive bidding, shall be presumed to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition.
 
“Based on the evidence on record, the Commission found that the quotation of identical prices, timing of submission of financial/commercial bids and similar prior conduct support the conclusion of concerted action which violates Section 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Act,” the Commission said in a press statement.
 
It said that the proceedings against the two companies arose from a reference filed by CP Cell, Master General of Ordnance Branch, Directorate General of Ordnance Services, alleging that KKK Mills and Sankeshwar Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. entered into an agreement resulting in collusive bidding in the tender for procurement of underpant woollen.
First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

