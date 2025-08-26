AI can't ace your interview anymore: Google to bring back in-person hiring

Google is rethinking the way it hires. After years of relying on virtual job interviews, the company is preparing to bring back more face-to-face interactions.

The reason: Growing concerns around artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cheating during virtual recruitment processes, especially those involving online assessments.

The change has the backing of Chief Executive Sundar Pichai , who told employees earlier this year that a shift towards in-person interviews could benefit both recruiters and candidates.

His comments came at a February town hall meeting where staff pressed leaders to address AI’s growing influence on hiring. “Can we get on-site job interviews back?” one employee asked, according to audio reviewed by CNBC.

A new hiring challenge in the AI era Google’s vice-president of recruiting, Brian Ong, reportedly admitted the problem is significant. “We definitely have more work to do to integrate how AI is now more prevalent in the interview process,” he said. Virtual interviews, he said, remain about two weeks faster than in-person ones, but speed comes with risks. Pichai suggested a hybrid model, with at least part of the process conducted face-to-face. “Given we all work hybrid, I think it’s worth thinking about some fraction of the interviews being in person. It’ll help candidates understand Google’s culture, and I think it’s good for both sides,” he said.

Why are companies worried? Google’s internal debate is part of a broader industry trend. Deloitte has reinstated in-person interviews for its UK graduate programme, while Amazon is reported to be weighing similar changes. The concern stems from AI tools that give applicants real-time coding help during online tests. These programmes can not only write code but also refine answers and provide explanations, making it hard for interviewers to judge whether a candidate truly understands the work. AI-startup provides cheating as a service One such tool, reported by CNBC, is the Interview Coder, which markets itself as “webcam-proof” and undetectable on platforms like Zoom and Google Meet.

It was created by Columbia University student Chungin ‘Roy’ Lee, who argues that artificial intelligence is already part of modern programming and should not be excluded from job interviews. Lee’s startup has drawn attention after he secured offers from Amazon, Meta and TikTok, though Columbia has opened disciplinary proceedings against him. Recruiters under pressure Hiring managers say detecting AI use is becoming harder. Some look for small giveaways, such as long pauses, eye movements, or answers that don’t quite match the question. But these signs are increasingly unreliable. Many tech hiring managers complain that candidates use AI to create code that they cannot explain. In many cases, promising candidates are found not to understand the work handed to them despite performing well during the interview process.