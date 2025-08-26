Zomato parent Eternal gets over ₹40 crore tax demand from GST authority

Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato, has been served with three orders by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, raising a demand of more than ₹40 crore. The orders, issued by the Joint Commissioner (Appeals)-4, Bengaluru, cover the period between July 2017 and March 2020.

ALSO READ: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal wants to build India's very own jet engines According to the company’s regulatory filing late on Monday, the confirmed demand comprises GST of ₹17.19 crore, interest of ₹21.42 crore, and a penalty of ₹1.71 crore.

Eternal to appeal orders

Eternal stated that it will challenge the tax demand before the appropriate authority. “We believe that we have a strong case on merits, backed by view from lawyers and the company will be filing appeals against the orders before the appropriate authority,” the company said in the filing.