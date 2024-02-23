McDonald's changes name of its cheese items in Maharashtra after FDA issue

Westlife Foodworld, which runs McDonald’s stores in the west and south regions of the country, has changed the name of eight products on its menu after the Food & Drug Administration, Maharashtra suspended the license of its outlet in Ahmednagar. It claimed that the quick-service restaurant chain was using cheese analogues instead of cheese in its food.

The source from the Maharashtra FDA said that regular inspection is currently ongoing at other quick-service restaurant outlets, and a report will be submitted to authorities in due course.

The outlet’s license was suspended in November, and a suspension order was issued post that.

It has changed the name of cheesy nuggets to veg nuggets, Mc Cheese Veg Burger to Cheddar Delight Veg Burger, McCheese Non-Veg Burger to Cheddar Delight Non-Veg Burger, Corn & Cheeseburger to American Veg Burger, Grilled Chicken and Cheeseburger to American Non-Veg Burger, Blueberry Cheesecake to Blueberry cake, Cheese Italian Veg Burger to Italian Veg Burger, and Cheese Italian Chicken Burger to Italian Chicken Burger.

These changes have been made in the last month across its stores in Maharashtra.

In a stock exchange filing, Westlife Foodworld said, “Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products.”

It also said, “We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remain unwavering."

In a conversation with Business Standard, Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director, said that the issue cropped up in the October-December quarter and the outlet at Ahmednagar is still operational.

“We have changed the name of our products which have cheese a month ago, and we are working with the authorities and with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). From our standpoint, we are in the right, but to make sure the business is continuing, we have changed the name of our products from the Maharashtra FDA standpoint,” Kalra said.

Westlife Development is awaiting confirmation from FSSAI and then will go back to the state FDA.

“We are a global player and source from the best suppliers,” Kalra added and said that it is false that it uses vegetable oil-based cheese.

Also, to ensure that we do not call its product something it does not represent, it has decided to name some of its products like Cheddar Delight as per the cheese it uses.

The company also does not expect any further issues to arise now with its other stores as it has already changed the name of its food products which have cheese to comply with the new norms.

“We are abiding by all the rules and norms by the government,” Kalra added.