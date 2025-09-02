Home / Companies / News / Medanta opens 550-bed super specialty hospital in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Medanta opens 550-bed super specialty hospital in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Medanta has launched a 550-bed super specialty hospital in Noida with advanced technologies, expanding its NCR presence and addressing healthcare needs in Western Uttar Pradesh

Medanta Hospital
The facility, located in Sector 50 with direct Metro connectivity, has begun operations with 300 beds, including more than 100 ICU beds and five advanced operating theatres. | File Image
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Healthcare major Global Health Limited (Medanta) on Tuesday announced the launch of a 550-bed super specialty hospital in Noida, expanding its footprint in the Delhi-NCR region with a focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centric healthcare.
 
The facility, located in Sector 50 with direct Metro connectivity, has begun operations with 300 beds, including more than 100 ICU beds and five advanced operating theatres.
 
Equipped with the latest medical technologies such as the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot, next-generation O-Arm, Artis Icono AI-driven Biplane Cath Lab, 3 Tesla MRI, 256-slice dual-source CT, PET scan and Gamma Camera, the hospital is designed to offer world-class care across more than 20 specialties, including cardiology, oncology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and transplants.
 
A team of 60 senior clinical experts, including 30 directors, has already been onboarded.
 
Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta, said, “Our new hospital in Noida marks another milestone in Medanta’s journey of bringing world-class healthcare to the people of India. Strategically located to serve patients across Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh, it reinforces our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centric healthcare.”
 
Group chief executive officer Pankaj Sahni added that the expansion strengthens Medanta’s presence in NCR while addressing the rising demand for advanced healthcare in underserved regions of Western Uttar Pradesh.
 
“This expansion strengthens our presence in NCR while extending access to a large and underserved population in Noida and Western Uttar Pradesh. With rising demand for advanced medical care, Medanta is well placed to address this opportunity through scale, clinical excellence and innovation,” Sahni said.
 
Meanwhile, Fortis Healthcare has also announced an expansion in the region. Its subsidiary International Hospital (IHL) has signed a 15-year sub-lease agreement with R.R. Lifesciences to operate a hospital facility in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha Nagar.
 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

