TCS announces 4.5 to 7% salary hike for most employees from Sept 2025

Country's largest IT services company TCS has rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5 to 7 per cent for a majority of its employees, sources said on Tuesday.

The Tata group company has started sending the letters of increment to the employees from late Monday evening, and the increments will be applicable from September, they said.

An official response to an email query sent to the company was awaited.

It can be noted that there has been a slew of headlines on the Human Resources front over the last two months, starting with an announcement to defer pay hikes amid hazy market conditions.