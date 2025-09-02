Home / Companies / News / TCS announces 4.5 to 7% salary hike for most employees from Sept 2025

The Tata group company has started sending the letters of increment to the employees from late Monday evening, and the increments will be applicable from September

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS
As per media reports, most of the employees eligible for the hike were in the lower to mid levels of the hierarchy
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Country's largest IT services company TCS has rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5 to 7 per cent for a majority of its employees, sources said on Tuesday.

The Tata group company has started sending the letters of increment to the employees from late Monday evening, and the increments will be applicable from September, they said.

An official response to an email query sent to the company was awaited.

It can be noted that there has been a slew of headlines on the Human Resources front over the last two months, starting with an announcement to defer pay hikes amid hazy market conditions.

This was followed up with a surprise announcement to axe 2 per cent of the workforce, or around 12,000 employees, and then came an announcement of pay hikes for 80 per cent of the employees.

The sources said the well performers have been given pay hikes of over 10 per cent as well.

The company had reported an inching up of the attrition rate in its June quarter earnings at 13.8 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSSalary hike

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

