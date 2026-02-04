Medanta Q3FY26 PAT falls 33.5% on labour laws, Noida hospital costs

Global Health Limited, which operates Medanta Hospitals, on Wednesday reported a 33.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26) to Rs 95.03 crore, compared with Rs 157.4 crore in the same period last year.

The decline was attributed to depreciation and finance costs related to Medanta’s new Noida hospital, along with a non-recurring statutory impact of new labour codes amounting to Rs 36.6 crore.

Commencing operations in September 2025, Medanta’s Noida hospital reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of Rs 32 crore in Q3FY26, despite generating revenue of Rs 34.3 crore during the quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 18 per cent YoY to Rs 1,121 crore, from Rs 943.4 crore reported in Q3FY25. The topline growth was driven by higher patient volumes, an increase in bed-occupied days and improved realisations, the company said. Medanta also reported an increase in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) during the quarter. For Q3FY26, Global Health recorded a 6.8 per cent YoY growth in average occupied bed days, with occupancy at 59 per cent, aided by increased bed capacity following the addition of 144 beds during the quarter. ARPOB per day rose to Rs 67,361 in Q3FY26, marking a 9.9 per cent YoY increase compared with Rs 61,307 in the year-ago period.