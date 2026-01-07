Megha Agarwal resigns from Meesho, marks 1st senior departure since listing

Megha Agarwal, general manager for business at Meesho, has resigned, according to a stock exchange filing, marking the first senior leadership departure since the e-commerce company’s public listing in December.

Milan Partani, who was the head of user growth, will now have an expanded role as general manager for the commerce platform. This will include growth, content commerce and business teams coming together under the unified commerce platform.

Agarwal, who reported directly to founder and chief executive Vidit Aatrey, joined Meesho in 2019 and was promoted to lead growth in 2022. She became general manager in 2023 following the departure of Utkrishta Kumar, overseeing the company’s category management function. She was one of six senior executives reporting to Aatrey, alongside the heads of finance, product, human resources, user growth and fulfilment.