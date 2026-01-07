Tata Steel reports 'best-ever' quarterly production at India operations

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced its provisional production and delivery numbers for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), led by best-ever quarterly performance at its India operations.

The company said that in Q3FY26, Tata Steel India achieved ‘best-ever quarterly’ crude steel production of 6.34 million tonnes (mt). Production was up around 12.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 11.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), primarily on the back of higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities.

For 9MFY26, production was up 6 per cent y-o-y to 17.2 mt.

Improved production led to ‘best-ever quarterly’ deliveries and Tata Steel India crossed the 6-mt mark for the first time, the company said.

India deliveries were up 9 per cent q-o-q and 14 per cent y-o-y, primarily aided by strong sales in the domestic market. For 9MFY26, deliveries were up 6 per cent y-o-y to 16.3 mt. Domestic deliveries Automotive and special products vertical achieved ‘best-ever’ volumes of 0.9 mt. Q3 volumes rose 20 per cent y-o-y, aided by rapid OEM approvals for hi-tensile grade from downstream facilities at Kalinganagar and for specialty steel from the combi mill at Jamshedpur, Tata Steel said. On a 9MFY26 basis, vertical volumes were up 5 per cent y-o-y. Branded products and retail vertical surpassed 2 mt for the first time. Q3 volumes were up 12 per cent y-o-y, driven by brands such as Tata Tiscon, Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium. On a 9MFY26 basis, vertical volumes were up 4 per cent y-o-y.

Industrial products and projects’ vertical achieved volumes of 1.9 mt, aided by the performance of value-accretive segments such as engineering. On a 9MFY26 basis, vertical volumes were up 3 per cent y-o-y. International operations As far as European operations are concerned, Tata Steel Netherlands’ liquid steel production in Q3FY26 was 1.68 mt and deliveries were 1.40 mt. Seasonal factors and subdued market dynamics led to lower deliveries on a q-o-q basis, the company said. Tata Steel UK, which is in the midst of transitioning to steelmaking via the electric arc furnace (EAF) route, is serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.52 mt.