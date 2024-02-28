Home / Companies / News / Messe Stuttgart expects deals worth $500 million at LogiMAT India

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
Business deals worth $500 million (around Rs 4,148 crore) are expected to be sealed at the three-day international logistics fair international logistics fair, LogiMAT India 2024, which started on Wednesday, organiser Messe Stuttgart India said.

The LogiMAT India, a satellite show of the globally renowned LogiMAT Stuttgart, is aimed at transforming the landscape of the Indian logistics industry, a statement said.

A staggering $500 million deals or transactions are expected at LogiMAT India, showcasing the robust business environment and potential for growth within the logistics sector, the statement said.

India's logistics sector, employing nearly 22 million people and valued at $215 billion, plays a crucial role in the nation's economy.

Positioned strategically, the LogiMAT India aligns with initiatives such as the National Logistics Policy and GatiShakti, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce logistics costs.

By bringing together the industry under one roof, LogiMAT India aims to foster innovation, efficiency, and global competitiveness in India's logistics sector.

Over 100 brands, including industry pioneers like Addverb, Jungheinrich, Daifuku, Craftsman Automation, System Logistics, Accio Robotics, Doosan Bobcat, Armstrong Dematic, and many more, are set to unveil 250-plus cutting-edge technologies at the debut edition of LogiMAT India.

More than 15,000 visitors are expected to visit the event which is supported by Invest India, Startup India, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

