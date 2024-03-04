Home / Companies / News / Metropolis Healthcare gets Rs 24 cr income tax demand from Mumbai officials

Metropolis Healthcare gets Rs 24 cr income tax demand from Mumbai officials

The actual demand for AY 2023-24 will come to Rs 24.19 crore after adjusting rectification of Rs 27 lakh pertaining to AY 2023-24, company said in a regulatory filing

For the Rs 27 lakh demand, tax plus interest, for AY 2023-24, the company has brought to the notice of ACIT that an error has occurred during the computation of tax
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd on Monday said it has received a Rs 24.46 crore income tax demand from the income tax authority.

An income tax demand of Rs 24.46 crore (tax plus interest) has been raised by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Income Tax Department (ACIT) for assessment year (AY) 2023-24, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The actual demand for AY 2023-24 will come to Rs 24.19 crore after adjusting rectification of Rs 27 lakh pertaining to AY 2023-24, it added.

For the Rs 27 lakh demand, tax plus interest, for AY 2023-24, the company has brought to the notice of ACIT that an error has occurred during the computation of tax and ACIT has not granted credit for certain taxes already paid by the company.

Metropolis Healthcare further said it has filed an application for rectification and issuance of the rectification order on account of TDS credit, advance tax, and self-assessment tax credits not allowed. ACIT has accepted the application and is in the process of rectifying it.

"We will be filing an appropriate appeal before the CIT (appeal) against the assessment order," the company said, adding that based on legal advice it believed that the order would not have any immediate material financial impact as there is merit in the accounting principle applied by it.

However, it said the company on prudency has already taken the provision of Rs 19.64 crores (as of December 31, 2023) for the said assessment year out of the net tax demand of Rs 24.19 crore for AY 2023-24.

Also Read

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 results: PAT down 24% due to Chennai floods

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

NCLAT dismisses BHEL's pleas against REC over Hiranmaye Energy insolvency

Fincare Small Finance Bank merger with AU SFB gets RBI approval

Godrej plans stake sale in food JV; in talks with potential investors

Ministers meet Google, app developers to resolve offloading from Play Store

Ananya Birla's Svatantra to get Rs 1,930 cr capital from Advent, Multiples

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Income taxMetropolis HealthcaretaxMumbai

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story