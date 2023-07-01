Home / Companies / News / MG Motor India reports 14% increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June

MG Motor India reports 14% increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2023 , the company said its sales were at 14,682 units as against 10,519 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company had posted a retail sales of 4,504 units in June 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MG Motor India on Saturday reported 14 per cent increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a retail sales of 4,504 units in June 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"Supplies were disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season," it said.

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2023 , the company said its sales were at 14,682 units as against 10,519 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40 per cent.

Also Read

China's SAIC Motor plans to sell its stake in MG Motor to domestic entities

MG Motor India reports best retail sales in March at 6,051 units, up 28%

MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales in April

MG Motor India reported 25% increase in retail sales to 5,006 units in May

MG Motor expects EVs to make up around 20-30% of sales in India in 2023

Edtech start-up Byju's and lenders renew talks to restructure $1.2 bn loan

Weekend Bites: A tale of two TCSes, and the life of Byju Raveendran

Apple makes Wall St history as first company with market value over $3 trn

Twitter blocks people from viewing tweets, profiles unless registered

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: On global stage today, $180 bn banking giant

Topics :MG MotorMG Motor Indiaautomobile manufacturerAutomakers

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story