MG Motor ties up with gamer to design Comet EV for tech-savvy GenZ group

Targeting the tech-savvy GenZ age group in India, MG Motor India is set to come out with a special edition gaming model of its smart electric vehicle Comet soon. For this, the firm has tied up with noted gamer Mortal (Naman Mathur).

MG Comet EV is set to be unveiled in India on April 19. According to the company, the association with Mortal marks a continuation of MG’s tech-first spirit which has been evident in its industry-leading initiatives such as MG Xpert, Epay, MG VPhy NFT, and MGVerse. The Mortal team will be working on design possibilities and technological integration of the model.

“As an auto tech brand, we have always introduced industry-leading technology across our product portfolio. Through this partnership with Mortal we are working on something truly incredible which is sure to bring alive the fun and tech proposition of our upcoming Smart EV Comet. We believe this collaboration will resonate with both the gaming and the automotive communities,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

The new Comet will have attractive colours, futuristic designs, lights, controller and fancy seats. "As a gamer myself, who's also passionate about cars, this announcement really hits close to home for me. I know how much the gaming community values unique and stylish products, and I have no doubt that Comet will deliver just that. It's amazing to see a brand like MG recognising the significance of gaming and making an effort to cater to this growing demographic,” said Mathur.

The upcoming futuristic and smart Comet EV, which is designed to meet urban mobility needs, is set to disrupt the EV landscape in India. According to reports, the new Comet EV steering controls have been inspired by Apple iPod.

The three-door MG Comet EV is likely to be priced at Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). Mathur added that he drew inspiration from a gaming controller and chair for designing the model. According to a study by MG Motor, 88 per cent of the consumers drove for about 30 km a day on average, and 71 per cent of the people either travelled alone or with just one other person most of the time. He added that Comet will be addressing all these issues.